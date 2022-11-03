Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.18. 181,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,781. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

