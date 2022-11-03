Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

ResMed Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,753. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.37. 34,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,511. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

