Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.66. The stock had a trading volume of 102,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $343.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

