Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 901,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,320,652. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $289.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

