Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,111. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

