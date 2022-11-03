Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,739 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 12,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

