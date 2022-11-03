Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 91,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 40,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 521,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

