Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 599 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $9.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

