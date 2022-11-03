Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
ISTB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.68. 8,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,884. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
