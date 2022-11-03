Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,179 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after buying an additional 601,325 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 584,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 529,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 76,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,307. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

