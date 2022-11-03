Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 555,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.