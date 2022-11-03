Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after buying an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $235.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

