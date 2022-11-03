Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VT stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $81.68. 2,439,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,368. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

