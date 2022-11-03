Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Accenture by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 268,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after buying an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $15.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.88. 3,195,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,033. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

