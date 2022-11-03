Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 12.0% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $903,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 111.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $215.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.