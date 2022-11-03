Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 152,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 877,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,403. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.