Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.80.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

