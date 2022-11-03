WeBuy Price Hits $5.34 (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00026486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $233.52 million and $1.60 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.44 or 0.31093043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012144 BTC.

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

