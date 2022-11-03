WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.64.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE WEC opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

