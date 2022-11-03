Wedbush Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $140.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.58.

QLYS opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67. Qualys has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Qualys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 11.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

