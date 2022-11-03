Wedbush Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $151.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.72) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

ASND opened at $113.94 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

