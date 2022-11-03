Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) recently:

10/31/2022 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($70.00) to €69.00 ($69.00).

10/31/2022 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($75.00) to €76.00 ($76.00).

10/13/2022 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €64.00 ($64.00) to €55.00 ($55.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/13/2022 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Shares of CODYY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 115,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

