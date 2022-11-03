Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 38.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

