WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “average” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.
WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTC:WHTCF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 2.19. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of 2.00 and a 12 month high of 5.80.
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
