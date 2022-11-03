Wells Fargo & Company Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTU. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $538.79.

Intuit Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

