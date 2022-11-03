Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $38.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,646. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 54.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

