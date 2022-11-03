WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Down to $137.28

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.28, but opened at $127.35. WESCO International shares last traded at $125.90, with a volume of 4,553 shares trading hands.

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 207,098 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,210 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

