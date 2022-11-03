WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Down to $137.28

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.28, but opened at $127.35. WESCO International shares last traded at $125.90, with a volume of 4,553 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.
WESCO International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 207,098 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,210 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WESCO International (WCC)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.