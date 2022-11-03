Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.