Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

WU traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 162,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Western Union has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Western Union by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Western Union by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

