Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 215,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Union by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

