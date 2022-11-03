WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $1,016,909.64 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 550,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

