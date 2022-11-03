Weyco Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Weyco Group stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 21,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727. The company has a market cap of $237.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weyco Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Featured Articles

