Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.66

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $25.70. Weyco Group shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 4,936 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $236.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

