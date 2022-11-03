Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WY. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

