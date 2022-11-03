Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 445 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $137.84. 1,029,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,088. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

