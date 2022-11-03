Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $16.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,019,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,390. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

