Wills Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 171,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHW traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.19. 1,767,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

