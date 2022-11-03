WINkLink Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $102.07 million and approximately $35.73 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.31127065 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012158 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010462 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $31,611,519.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

