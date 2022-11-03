WJ Wealth Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.32. 298,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,332,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

