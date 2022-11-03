WJ Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.86. 58,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.12.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

