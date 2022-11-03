WJ Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 267,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,272. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $164.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

