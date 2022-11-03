WJ Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.26 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 3.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. 31,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,868. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25.

