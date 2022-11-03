WJ Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 0.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,779,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $263.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $264.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,906. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

