WMS Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,076,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.70 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($121.40) to £130 ($150.31) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.