WMS Partners LLC Has $266,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

