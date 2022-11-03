WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

