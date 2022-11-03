WMS Partners LLC Sells 590 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
