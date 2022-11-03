WMS Partners LLC Sells 590 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.