Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Workiva Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WK stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Workiva by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

