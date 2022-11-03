Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:WK opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. Analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

