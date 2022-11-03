WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $460.04 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $460.04 million and $714.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.11 or 0.01642986 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00042709 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.66 or 0.01834261 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04600366 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

